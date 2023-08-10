2-year-old dead after accidentally shooting himself, sheriff’s office says

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The death of a young child is under investigation in Laurel County.

The sheriff’s office says it happened Wednesday morning just before 9 in the southwestern part of the county.

According to the sheriff’s office, a 2-year-old boy accidentally shot himself in the abdomen with a pistol. They say responding officers performed first aid on the boy until medical crews arrived.

He was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

This comes just weeks after another shooting in Laurel County that killed 12-year-old Malachi Hagan Moses.

The investigation into what happened is ongoing, and we’ll keep you updated.

