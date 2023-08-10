Everyday Kentucky
AAA Bluegrass gives tips for travelers as wildfire rages in Hawaii

By Mariah Congedo
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 1:55 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The raging wildfire on the Hawaiian island of Maui has devasted hundreds of structures and killed at least 36 people.

Residents are packed in shelters, and thousands of visitors are trying to get flights home.

Travel agents with AAA Bluegrass tell us they’re trying to be as proactive as possible and are already making calls to people who have upcoming trips to Hawaii. These calls are being done in order of urgency, so if someone has a trip scheduled for next week, they’re first on the list.

They say they’re also receiving calls and emails from people concerned about what to do.

Lori Weaver Hawkins with AAA Bluegrass says, like the COVID-19 pandemic, the wildfire wasn’t something anyone could’ve prepared for. She says because of this, it’s extremely important that when people book trips to any destination, they seek help from a trip advisor. She says they have the knowledge and expertise to help people change their trip or get a refund that would otherwise be a challenge for people to do on their own.

She also says this is why travel insurance is vital. Even though it comes at a cost, it can be beneficial in the long run.

“They can discuss with you the differences in travel insurance policies so that you’re paying for what you need for your trip but not getting some surprise later on when you think you were covered for a situation but you actually weren’t,” Weaver Hawkins said.

Weaver Hawkins says they expect to get more calls and emails in the coming days from people who need to change their plans, and their trip advisors are here to help.

