Barbasol Championship tournament director moving to new position

KENTUCKY (WKYT) - The Barbasol Championship tournament director, Darren Nelson, is moving to a new position.

Nelson has served as the tournament director for Barbasol for two years and was involved in a third championship.

He’ll now move on as executive director of the Myrtle Beach Classic, a new event coming to the 2024 PGA Tour Fed-Ex Cup regular season schedule.

Nelson says he’s excited to be a part of a brand-new tournament next year.

“Each and every year, you try to learn and get better, and I’ll certainly bring a lot of those things I’ve learned from Kentucky here to the Myrtle Beach Classic,” he said.

Nelson says he’s also looking back on the growth of the Barbasol Championship at Keene Trace, as well as the community impact the tournament has had on organizations in the area.

The future of the Barbasol Championship in Nicholasville remains up in the air. Barbasol’s director of public relations says discussions are continuing with the PGA Tour.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.