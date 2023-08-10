Everyday Kentucky
Bourbon County football will have new coaches and new look in 2023

Bourbon County football finished 3-9 last season, but in 2023 they’re under new leadership in Head Coach Bret Baierlein, who was the interim head coach at Garrard County in 2021.
Bourbon County Coach Bret Baierlein
Bourbon County Coach Bret Baierlein(WKYT)
By Lyndsey Gough
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 2:02 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
PARIS, Ky. (WKYT) - Bourbon County football finished 3-9 last season, but in 2023 they’re under new leadership in Head Coach Bret Baierlein, who was the interim head coach at Garrard County in 2021.

“We want to be best at running the football. We want to be best at getting downhill and getting after people,” Baierlein said. “Right now we’re just trying to kind of find our identity as a group right now, you know, it’s a new group of coaches, so everybody is kind of trying to feel each other out for right now. We’re excited to get to scrimmage and hit some other colors.”

The Colonels return just six starters, three on either side of the ball. With a large sophomore class, the seniors say they’ve had to lead by example.

“We’re going to be more disciplined and, I guess more focused on our jobs on the field. Get intense and bring each other up, be brothers, be teammates this year,” said Lucas McCarty, a senior center.

The biggest difference maker this year? Conditioning.

“A lot has changed year. Coach Baierlein has made us run a lot more. Running the ball way more,” said Zorian Booker, a senior running back and outside linebacker. “Just way more running.”

The Colonels host Western Hills August 18, set for a 7:30 P.M. kickoff.

