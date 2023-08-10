Commonwealth of Kindness: Special baby shower held at senior living community

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Seniors in Frankfort got to enjoy a special baby shower.

A delivery of baby dolls, donated by Pearl’s Memory Babies, brought pure joy to the residents at Dominion Senior Living.

“This is something that takes them to such a happy part of their life years ago,” said Shannon Blair, communications director for Pearl’s Memory Babies.

“My mother-in-law’s name was Pearl. She had Alzheimer’s. She passed away in 2006,” said Sandy Cambron, president of Pearl’s Memory Babies. “In her last year in the facility, she had just been so withdrawn.”

That’s when the idea came to be.

“One day, we were out shopping and I said, “Let’s try baby doll.” So, I bought her baby doll and wrapped it up in a blanket and took it to her and it changed her. It was just immediate. She took that baby and it was by her side every minute until she passed away,” said Cambron.

Since then, Sandy and her husband have delivered thousands of baby dolls to healthcare facilities with memory units.

“We buy specific baby doll, and we take the clothes off of it that it comes with and we start with the diaper. Then I put a newborn sleeper on it. Then we put a hat and a blanket, something real soft or handmade,” said Cambron.

The dolls offer a source of companionship, joy and nostalgia.

“The biggest thing is it gives them purpose. It gives them. you know, when they go to sleep at night and wake up and see the same baby every day, it’s the nurturing. It’s just, it’s just there, in us. It’s just unbelievable,” said Cambron.

While the baby shower might be over, if you were to walk into Dominion Senior Living right now, you’d find the residents still holding their new friends.

“Most of our residents still did have their baby either right on their arm. We were using walkers as cradles,” said Sydney Zeller, community relations manager at Dominion Senior Living.

“One lady, she was so happy when she got the baby. She was laughing but then it turned into tears, and it was very low-key, the way she looked at Sandy and, you know, she was crying, and it was probably the quote of the delivery and she goes this is exactly what I needed,” said Shannon Blair, communications director for Pearl’s Memory Babies.

