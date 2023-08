LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington Crews are responding to a fire on Lexington’s west end.

Firefighters say were dispatched to a fire on Dalray Street.

They say they saw a trailer on fire when they got on the scene. The trailer was evacuated.

It’s not clear yet if anyone was hurt.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

