EKU striving to help first-year students outside of class

RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - Eastern Kentucky University says this year’s freshman class is one of the largest in school history.

This year’s class has 2,900 students.

Some have never been away from home, and some don’t know anyone on campus.

To keep students from coming down with homesickness, the University is putting a priority on making sure they stay active with hopes that it will boost mental health and retention.

For the next three days before the fall 2023 semester starts, there will be dozens of activities taking place, serving as a huge ice breaker, especially for some in the incoming freshman class who just stepped on campus and don’t know anyone like Cana McDonald.

“It’s like a whole new environment,” said McDonald. “It’s like I literally know no one here. So it’s scary, you know.”

The 18-year-old freshman from Murray, Kentucky, says she’s anxious, but she knows the upcoming social activities will help her adjust.

“If we didn’t have all these activities and stuff, I wouldn’t meet any new people until classes and stuff,” said Mcdonald.

“Well, this freshman class is particularly unique. So their whole high school experience is impacted by the pandemic, and there’s the ongoing conversation about the mental health needs of young people,” said EKU Dean of Students Lara Vance.

Vance says activities like the “Big E Welcome” also help retention.

Vance says last year’s freshman retention rate was 80%, one of the highest in school history. The school is putting in an effort to go beyond the books.

“It is that sense of community that helps us retain students, and then when they are supporting each other, that’s priceless,” said Vance.

Daniel Arend is a senior from Nappa, California. His freshman year on campus was at the beginning of the pandemic. He really couldn’t be around anyone at the time and he didn’t know anyone when he came here either.

“It was really hard at first just being so far away from home and not knowing anybody. I was calling my family like every day,” Arend said.

Arend says one positive mental health tip for new students is to create a new community.

“Taking that step, go out, go to events, meet new people, it’s super helpful,” Arend said.

Part of the “Big E Welcome” will be an outdoor concert Friday night on campus at 8 with hip-hop artist Lil Jon. Mcdonald says she’ll be there, and she’s super excited to attend her first concert, and maybe she’ll meet some new friends.

