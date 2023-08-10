Experts discuss gun safety after two children killed in just 3 weeks

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A 2-year-old boy in Laurel County has died after deputies say he accidentally shot himself.

It’s the second fatal accidental shooting in Laurel County in the last three weeks.

We spoke to gun safety advocates and experts about being a responsible gun owner. They say before loading up your gun, it’s important to know the power behind the trigger.

“Tragedies are preventable. All we have to do is follow the rules. All we have to do is create good habits with gun storage,” said Joshua McFadden, owner of JDM Gunsmithing.

When it comes to carrying and owning firearms, McFadden says education is key to staying safe.

“I believe that gun safety should be taught, starting at a very young age, with good habits, at a level that’s applicable to that age group,” McFadden said. “If you see a firearm, you stop, don’t touch it, and tell an adult. At a young age, that’s where you start.”

He says there are several different ways to store and secure a gun safely, like keeping it in a safe or vault or using a gun lock.

