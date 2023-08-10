Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
2023 St. Jude Dream Home

FCPS bus with students on board crashes into Lexington councilmember’s car

A Fayette County Public Schools bus with students on board crashed Thursday morning.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 9:22 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Fayette County Public Schools bus with students on board crashed Thursday morning.

Police say the accident happened shortly after 7 on Jane Street.

According to police, the bus hit a car belonging to Lexington Councilmember Tanya Fogle. We’re told she was not in the car at the time.

Officials say that nobody was hurt.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kevin Daniel Lentz, 49.
Lexington teacher arrested on nearly two dozen counts
A Lexington teacher facing sex crime charges appeared in court Wednesday afternoon. Kevin...
New details in arrest of Lexington teacher accused of sex crimes
Jessica Ross and Treveon Isaiah Taylor are plaintiffs in a lawsuit against Southern Regional...
Baby decapitated during birth at Georgia hospital, lawsuit alleges
Laurel County deputies are investigating a deadly crash.
Sheriff’s Office: 2 dead after Laurel Co. crash
On July 14, Phillip Polk was killed during a hit-and-run.
Franklin Co. family searching for answers after father killed in hit-and-run

Latest News

The death of a young child is under investigation in Laurel County. The sheriff’s office says...
2-year-old dead after accidentally shooting himself, sheriff’s office says
A Fayette County Public Schools bus with students on board crashed Thursday morning.
FCPS bus with students on board crashes into Lexington councilmember’s car
FastCast - early morning
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast
A few showers possible
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Storm chances back off and humidity comes up