FIRST ALERT | Chris Bailey Looks Ahead To The Weekend

Severe(wkyt)
By Chris Bailey
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 2:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We continue with a very active pattern and the setup ahead of us will bring more cold fronts through the region.

Temps for much of central and eastern Kentucky can only top out in the upper 70s and low 80s.

A mix of sun and clouds will be noted for Friday with temps in the 80s. There’s still a small chance for a shower or storm, but most stay dry.

Scattered storms rumble back in by Saturday and hang around into Sunday. Some of those storms may be strong or severe. This is ahead of a cold front crashing through here on Monday. That brings more widespread showers and storms. Some of those storms could also be severe.

It’s the first of 3 more systems set to drop in from the northwest next week into the following weekend.

Those come with additional shots of below normal temps.

