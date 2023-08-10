Everyday Kentucky
Golden Alert issued for missing Georgetown man

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 5:06 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Golden Alert has been issued for a missing Georgetown man.

Police say 85-year-old Shalious “Shag” Hall was last seen at his home Thursday morning just before 8.

They say he was last seen wearing blue jeans and a blue button-down shirt. He is described as having gray hair, blue eyes, 5′11″, 195 lbs, thin build.

Police say Hall is possibly driving a red 2011 4-door Kia Optima. We’re told he has early-onset dementia.

If he is seen, please contact the Georgetown Police Department at 502-863-7820.

