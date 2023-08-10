Everyday Kentucky
Golden Alert issued for missing Lexington man

Jeremy Goins
Jeremy Goins(Lexington Police Department)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 9:26 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington Police Department has issued a Golden Alert for a missing man.

They say 42-year-old Jeremy Goins was last seen in the 3300 block of Tahoe Road at around 12:00 p.m. on Wednesday.

Goins is around 6′1″ tall and 250 pounds. He was last seen wearing a dark-colored t-shirt, shorts, white shoes with a black stripe, and carrying a tan/camo backpack.

They say he has a developmental disorder and is believed to be traveling on foot.

Anyone with information about Jeremy Goins whereabouts is asked to call 911.

