Golden Alert issued for missing Lexington man

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington Police Department has issued a Golden Alert for a missing man.

They say 42-year-old Jeremy Goins was last seen in the 3300 block of Tahoe Road at around 12:00 p.m. on Wednesday.

Goins is around 6′1″ tall and 250 pounds. He was last seen wearing a dark-colored t-shirt, shorts, white shoes with a black stripe, and carrying a tan/camo backpack.

They say he has a developmental disorder and is believed to be traveling on foot.

Anyone with information about Jeremy Goins whereabouts is asked to call 911.

