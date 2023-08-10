Everyday Kentucky
How the wildfire raging in Hawaii happened

By Ben Beddoes
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 2:45 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
HAWAII (WKYT) - Hawaii’s island of Maui is facing disaster from raging wildfires.

At least 36 people dead in devastating wildfires, Hawaii officials confirm

Hawaii has all sorts of climates. However, in Maui, there is a dry season and a wet season. During the summer months, Maui’s largest town, Kahului, only averages just over an inch of rain. So, it’s already dry as is.

This summer, Maui has struggled to get rain, only receiving about half an inch of rain in Kahului since June 1. This has put some of the island in a severe drought

Winds help contribute to how these fires spread, and if they are very high, fires will spread rapidly.

Winds are higher when there is a big pressure difference over a small area. Hurricane Dora, a category 4 at the time, passed Hawaii to the south as it had very low pressure.

RELATED: AAA Bluegrass gives tips for travelers as wildfire rages in Hawaii

To the north, a strong high pressure was in place. The trade winds had both Dora and the high pressure pulling in wind in the same direction.

These created winds that gusted up to 67 mph on Maui and also caused the fires to go out of control.

