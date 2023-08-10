Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
2023 St. Jude Dream Home

Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Storm chances back off and humidity comes up

A few showers possible
A few showers possible(WKYT)
By Jim Caldwell
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 7:55 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Rain chances will drop for a couple of days. During that time we will see humidity reach uncomfortable levels.

By the afternoon hours, showers & storms will be out of the area for most of you. There could be a few scattered ones left in southeastern Kentucky but most of that time will be spent on the dryer side. You will notice an elevated shot of humidity today. While the heat will not be there in a big way, it will still have that muggy feel.

Once the decent rain chances wrap up, we’ll go into a bit of a steamy period starting on Friday. These levels continue to rise into the weekend. It will truly feel tropical as we head into Saturday & Sunday. When you consider the heat & humidity on Saturday, you could experience a heat index of around 95 or higher. Nothing unusual for Kentucky in August but that still doesn’t make it any easier.

Saturday could also be a day that features some stronger storms. There is already a SLIGHT RISK of severe weather that day. Gusty winds look like the primary threat from this event. It is one we will continue to update over the next few days.

A cold front will roll through the region early next week. It will bring some relief to the region in the form of lower humidity and lower temperatures. Highs will likely drop down to the low-80s.

Take care of each other!

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kevin Daniel Lentz, 49.
Lexington teacher arrested on nearly two dozen counts
A Lexington teacher facing sex crime charges appeared in court Wednesday afternoon. Kevin...
New details in arrest of Lexington teacher accused of sex crimes
Jessica Ross and Treveon Isaiah Taylor are plaintiffs in a lawsuit against Southern Regional...
Baby decapitated during birth at Georgia hospital, lawsuit alleges
Laurel County deputies are investigating a deadly crash.
Sheriff’s Office: 2 dead after Laurel Co. crash
On July 14, Phillip Polk was killed during a hit-and-run.
Franklin Co. family searching for answers after father killed in hit-and-run

Latest News

FastCast - early morning
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast
radar
FIRST ALERT | Chris Bailey tracks rounds of storms
FastCast - early morning
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast
Gusty storms
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | A few strong storms possible