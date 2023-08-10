Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Storm chances back off and humidity comes up

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Rain chances will drop for a couple of days. During that time we will see humidity reach uncomfortable levels.

By the afternoon hours, showers & storms will be out of the area for most of you. There could be a few scattered ones left in southeastern Kentucky but most of that time will be spent on the dryer side. You will notice an elevated shot of humidity today. While the heat will not be there in a big way, it will still have that muggy feel.

Once the decent rain chances wrap up, we’ll go into a bit of a steamy period starting on Friday. These levels continue to rise into the weekend. It will truly feel tropical as we head into Saturday & Sunday. When you consider the heat & humidity on Saturday, you could experience a heat index of around 95 or higher. Nothing unusual for Kentucky in August but that still doesn’t make it any easier.

Saturday could also be a day that features some stronger storms. There is already a SLIGHT RISK of severe weather that day. Gusty winds look like the primary threat from this event. It is one we will continue to update over the next few days.

A cold front will roll through the region early next week. It will bring some relief to the region in the form of lower humidity and lower temperatures. Highs will likely drop down to the low-80s.

Take care of each other!

