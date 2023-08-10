Kansas couple’s solar panels could result in lien on property

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH/Gray News) - An effort by a southwest Wichita couple to tap into renewable energy for their home could result in a lien on their property.

For the past year, fines from the couple’s homeowners’ association have piled up and it has left them without many options.

The HOA said the panels shouldn’t have been installed as they are on the couple’s home, and what’s happened is self-inflicted.

Jeff and Jill Terhune said they did their due diligence with research before making the decision to add solar panels on their home’s roof three years ago. Now, the fines they’re facing cost thousands of dollars.

“Started with 50 bucks, then it was $500 and it just keeps going,” Jeff said.

And last month, the Terhunes received a letter from their HOA of intent to put a lien on their home.

Jeff and Jill moved into their home 13 years ago. In 2020, when they had to redo the roof, they decided the time was right to add solar panels.

“We were looking to save money,” Jeff said.

The couple said they even had companies coming to their door, offering the product. Jeff and Jill said they applied to their HOA after researching it.

“It came back and said, ‘Not on the front of the house,’” Jeff said. “I went ahead and called the HOA and spoke with their representative and said, ‘The panels are going on the side of the garage, not on the front of the house,’ and they reiterated, ‘Not on the front of the house.’”

“We thought everything should be fine,” Jill added.

Jeff said the couple “went ahead and pulled the trigger” and had the solar panels installed.

The Terhunes said their understanding was as long as the panels couldn’t be seen from the street, there wouldn’t be a problem. They emphasized the roof of their garage doesn’t face the street. The panels sit on the side of the garage and on the back of the house.

“To me, that would not be considered the front of the house,” Jill said. “If that’s the front of the house, then the other side of the garage is the front of the house, and that doesn’t even make sense.”

For a while, the Terhunes said the situation seemed to be okay until early last year when a letter from their HOA alerted them that the panels were in violation of its covenants. The fines started in July 2022.

“Shocked us that $550 in two weeks. As of today, it’s $3,000,” Jeff said.

The statement they got in early August puts their balance at $3,188.

Reaching out to the HOA, the management company told KWCH the project approval from Jeff and Jill submitted in 2020 wasn’t approved, and it wasn’t until 2022 that the developer allowed solar panels in the addition. The policy said the solar panels can only be placed on the rear roof and can’t be visible from the street. The HOA said there is a clear process to follow when requesting and approving these projects.

The HOA said the Terhunes’ panels can be seen from the street and point to the covenant in which violations are enforceable.

The Terhunes pointed out that when you stand in front of their house from the street, the solar panels aren’t visible.

“We have people, in fact, as recently as two weeks ago, try to sell us solar panels. They come up and start giving the spiel and don’t even realize that we have them. That’s how unrecognizable they are from the street when you have solar panel companies trying to sell them to you,” Jill said.

The situation culminated last month with the notice of a lien arrived at the couple’s home.

“That’s the big deal right there; that really puts a lot of stress with everything else that’s going on,” Jeff said.

“It’s really kind of scary because we don’t want to pay money we don’t feel like we should have to. But we have to get it cleared up because we don’t want a lien on our house,” Jill said.

The Terhunes said they’re exploring their options, but time is limited as the notice only gives them 30 days. Since last summer, they’ve been trying to work with the addition’s developer but reported that this has had little effect. Jeff and Jill started a petition, getting signatures from their neighbors.

“There’s got to be a way it can be worked out. That’s what we’re hoping for somehow,” Jill said.

“Good money at bad, it’d be a waste. Again, there’s the stress. It’s unfortunate, but that’s where we’re at,” Jeff said.

