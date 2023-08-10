Everyday Kentucky
Lexington police investigating stabbing

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 5:31 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police are investigating a stabbing.

Police say they were dispatched to Third Street and Elm Tree Lane a little before 3 p.m. on Thursday to assist another agency with a female stabbing victim.

They say the female victim was transported to a local hospital with reported non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say the suspect fled the scene before officers arrived.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about this case to call Lexington Police at (859) 258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling (859) 253-2020 or online at www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com.

