Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
2023 St. Jude Dream Home

Lions sign Benny Snell, cut Logan Stenberg

Detroit also signs former Louisville QB Teddy Bridgewater
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Benny Snell (24) before an NFL football game against the San...
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Benny Snell (24) before an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)(WKYT)
By Steve Moss
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 12:32 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT, Mich. (WKYT) - Detroit officially announce the signing of former Kentucky running back Benn Snell on Thursday.

Snell, who was a fourth-round pick in 2019, spent the past four seasons in Pittsburgh, where he rushed for nearly 1,100 yards and scored seven touchdowns.

Snell was signed to replace Justin Jackson, who announced his retirement.

The Lions also announced the signing of former Louisville quarterback Teddy Brigdegwater.

Another former Wildcat, Logan Stenberg, was released by the Lions. Stenberg was Detroit’s fourth-round pick in 2020.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kevin Daniel Lentz, 49.
Lexington teacher arrested on nearly two dozen counts
A Lexington teacher facing sex crime charges appeared in court Wednesday afternoon. Kevin...
New details in arrest of Lexington teacher accused of sex crimes
Jessica Ross and Treveon Isaiah Taylor are plaintiffs in a lawsuit against Southern Regional...
Baby decapitated during birth at Georgia hospital, lawsuit alleges
Laurel County deputies are investigating a deadly crash.
Sheriff’s Office: 2 dead after Laurel Co. crash
On July 14, Phillip Polk was killed during a hit-and-run.
Franklin Co. family searching for answers after father killed in hit-and-run

Latest News

Madison Central football
Madison Central football ushers in William Blair era
Devin Leary’s journey to Lexington has been defined by a ride of ups and downs.
Devin Leary on Davey O’Brien Award Watch List
Kentucky guard Antonio Reeves (12) dunks during the second half of an NCAA college basketball...
Kentucky to face North Carolina in CBS Sports Classic in Atlanta
Eastern Little League
Lexington Eastern Little League team advances in tournament