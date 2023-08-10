Lions sign Benny Snell, cut Logan Stenberg

DETROIT, Mich. (WKYT) - Detroit officially announce the signing of former Kentucky running back Benn Snell on Thursday.

Snell, who was a fourth-round pick in 2019, spent the past four seasons in Pittsburgh, where he rushed for nearly 1,100 yards and scored seven touchdowns.

Snell was signed to replace Justin Jackson, who announced his retirement.

The Lions also announced the signing of former Louisville quarterback Teddy Brigdegwater.

Another former Wildcat, Logan Stenberg, was released by the Lions. Stenberg was Detroit’s fourth-round pick in 2020.

