Man arrested following fatal shooting in Ky

(Credit: MGN)
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 11:01 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GARRISON, Ky. (WSAZ) - On August 9, 2023, Kentucky State Police (KSP) Morehead was contacted by the Lewis County Dispatch requesting assistance with a death investigation.

On Wednesday, the Lewis County Dispatch received information about a deceased female in the community of Garrison.

KSP investigators along with the Lewis County Sheriff’s Department, found a woman’s body inside a home with what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

However, later detectives determined Damien Hebbler, 20, of Garrison, fired the firearm, fatally wounding Kylie Weitz, 20, of Garrison.

Hebbler was arrested and charged with murder.

He is lodged in the Greenup County Detention Center.

