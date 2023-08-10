‘They cannot learn if they don’t feel safe’: Scott County now has school resource officers at all schools

SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Scott County will have a school resource officer at all of its schools this school year.

With the start of every new school year comes excitement, nerves, and ever-increasing safety concerns.

“I worry about my own safety at my school,” said a rising junior at Great Crossing High School, Asrith Cummings. “You have to think about what’s the best route you should take. Or how can you keep your own self safe?”

Cummings is pleasantly surprised to learn the district will now have several new school resource officers. Six were funded through Scott County Fiscal Court and five through City Council.

“Having a trained officer on campus to be proactive, not reactive. Developing positive relationships goes a mile in preventing issues from occurring,” said Scott Co. Judge-Executive Joe Pat Covington.

On top of the 11 SROs, the future Scott County Sheriff’s Office will be closer to the school. Judge Executive Joe Pat Covington says its location right off the bypass will give officers easy access to other parts of the county...but it’s also its proximity to schools, like Great Crossing High School here, that played a major factor in building it on Betsey Way.

“We want our community to feel safe. And our students. They cannot learn if they don’t feel safe,” said Covington.

A state law was passed in 2022, requiring one SRO at every school. While many districts still struggle to meet this due to a lack of funding or lack of applicants, Covington says their county and city offices had to get creative.

“I think having this resource will have a lot of anti-anxiety effects,’ Asrish Cummings said.

The Scott County Sheriff’s Office breaks ground on the new site Friday morning.

