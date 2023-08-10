Everyday Kentucky
UK hosts event aimed at connecting employers with students

By Lucy Bryson
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 12:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The University of Kentucky’s 5th annual employer summit was hosted Thursday morning at Kroger Field’s Central Bank Club.

The event connects employers from all over to the University of Kentucky. More than 120 representatives with employers from the public, private and nonprofit sectors participated.

UK Career Center director Ray Clere says the idea behind this event is to connect employers to staff at UK so that they can use those connections made to impact students.

“We’re really focusing on how employers can be early and active in connecting with UK students,” Clere said.

In 2022, UK was ranked by Forbes as one of the “best employers for new grads.” One employer at the event says she believes the annual summit is a big reason for that.

“The decision-makers that are here have a direct influence on the students and those are the students we want to hire to work and be the future talent of our company,” said Sarah Madison.

She says being part of the event has brought some of the best employees to her business.

“We recruit across the whole country, but we have some schools that are important to us because we’ve hired some really great students out of those schools. So, for us, UK is a priority school,” Madison said.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

