UK’s Wallace on Butkus Award watch list

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky linebacker Trevin Wallace has been named to the 2023 Butkus Award watch list, the school announced on Thursday.

Wallace, a junior from Georgia, stated six games last season for the Wildcats, making 54 tackles, 5.5 for loss and had 2.5 sacks. Wallace also picked off two passes in 2022.

The award is named in honor of Dick Butkus, who is one of the greatest defensive players in football history. Butkus, 80, is a Hall of Famer.

