Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
2023 St. Jude Dream Home

WKYT Investigates | Man now charged with murder was pulled over, issued warning prior to deadly crash

Cheyeene R. Clifford, 24, had a blood-alcohol content of .14 after the crash, his arrest citation states.
A man charged with murder and DUI in connection with a deadly crash was pulled over and given a...
A man charged with murder and DUI in connection with a deadly crash was pulled over and given a verbal warning earlier that same night, WKYT Investigates discovered.(WKYT)
By Garrett Wymer
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARLISLE, Ky. (WKYT) - A man arrested in connection with a deadly Nicholas County crash was pulled over and let go with a verbal warning earlier that same night, records show.

Cheyeene R. Clifford, 24, is now charged with two counts of murder and two counts of first-degree assault, among other offenses.

WKYT Investigates, following a weeks-long investigation that included multiple public records requests, is first to report on the traffic stop.

The crash happened late the night of June 3 in the 4000-block of Myers Road (KY 32 East) outside of Carlisle, according to a police narrative.

Gage Gaunce, 20, and Nathaniel Clay Welch, 17, died. Two other people inside the truck were airlifted to the hospital, investigators said.

A blood test after the crash found Clifford’s blood-alcohol content to be .14, his arrest citation states - nearly double the legal limit of .08.

Yet Carlisle police pulled Clifford over after receiving a reckless driving complaint less than two hours before the fatal crash.

Other records show that Clifford - even if unintoxicated - was not supposed to be driving his truck that night in the first place, and that a lengthy history of previous traffic-related violations still was not enough to prevent a tragedy.

Watch the full investigation tonight on WKYT News at 6. This story will be updated at 4 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kevin Daniel Lentz, 49.
Lexington teacher arrested on nearly two dozen counts
A Lexington teacher facing sex crime charges appeared in court Wednesday afternoon. Kevin...
New details in arrest of Lexington teacher accused of sex crimes
Jessica Ross and Treveon Isaiah Taylor are plaintiffs in a lawsuit against Southern Regional...
Baby decapitated during birth at Georgia hospital, lawsuit alleges
Laurel County deputies are investigating a deadly crash.
Sheriff’s Office: 2 dead after Laurel Co. crash
On July 14, Phillip Polk was killed during a hit-and-run.
Franklin Co. family searching for answers after father killed in hit-and-run

Latest News

Bath County community members have discovered their high school in what some described as an...
Bath County High School parents voice concerns about student safety
Firefighters say were dispatched to a fire on Dalray Street.
Crews respond to fire on Lexington’s west end
With the start of every new school year comes excitement, nerves, and ever-increasing safety...
‘They cannot learn if they don’t feel safe’: Scott County now has school resource officers at all schools
Jeremy Goins
Golden Alert canceled; missing Lexington man found safe