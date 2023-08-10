WKYT Investigates | Man now charged with murder was pulled over, issued warning prior to deadly crash

CARLISLE, Ky. (WKYT) - A man arrested in connection with a deadly Nicholas County crash was pulled over and let go with a verbal warning earlier that same night, records show.

Cheyeene R. Clifford, 24, is now charged with two counts of murder and two counts of first-degree assault, among other offenses.

WKYT Investigates, following a weeks-long investigation that included multiple public records requests, is first to report on the traffic stop.

The crash happened late the night of June 3 in the 4000-block of Myers Road (KY 32 East) outside of Carlisle, according to a police narrative.

Gage Gaunce, 20, and Nathaniel Clay Welch, 17, died. Two other people inside the truck were airlifted to the hospital, investigators said.

A blood test after the crash found Clifford’s blood-alcohol content to be .14, his arrest citation states - nearly double the legal limit of .08.

Yet Carlisle police pulled Clifford over after receiving a reckless driving complaint less than two hours before the fatal crash.

Other records show that Clifford - even if unintoxicated - was not supposed to be driving his truck that night in the first place, and that a lengthy history of previous traffic-related violations still was not enough to prevent a tragedy.

