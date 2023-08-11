Crews responding to injury crash at Frankfort restaurant

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - There’s a traffic alert for drivers in Frankfort.

Police say crews are at the scene of an injury crash at the Taco Bell on Versailles Road.

People are asked to avoid the area between Hanley Lane and Jett Blvd.

We’re told the road will be shut down for an unknown amount of time.

