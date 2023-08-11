Everyday Kentucky
Douglass can’t defend 5A title because 6A crown is new goal

The Broncos play a grueling schedule after jumping up a class
Douglass Football moves to class "6A"
By Brian Milam
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 7:37 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - “They were on a mission the year before (2022),” as Douglass coach Nate McPeek recently reflected. “I know we all kind of felt it as a staff that they were on a mission to do what they did.”

What the Broncos did was win a state title. After two trips to Kroger Field in three seasons, the Frederick Douglass Broncos finally broke through to claim the school’s first gold tropy.

“You know, we have a specific expectation here at Frederick Douglass,” says lineman Demeco Kennedy. “So just following expectations after coming off a state championship win will help us get back to another one.”

But getting back won’t be easy. The Broncos are moving up to class 6A and many of the key players on last year’s team graduated and Coach McPeek agrees.

“This year, obviously losing the guys that we lost, we are a little bit younger. We have talent. We have guys that are going to play college football. It’s just getting that experience of playing an oponent and getting in a game.”

For many of those young guys, it will be baptism by fire against a schedule that features Archbishop Hoban out of Akron, Ohio, Cathedral out of Indianapolis, Louisville Trinity and Boyle County. The Broncos will be tested.

Douglass cornerback Jeremiah Lowe embraces the challenge. “But who doesn’t want that? I remember coach McPeek he asked us around the winter if we wanted it. We said yes sir. All the captains were like we want every game on there.”

“I’m curious to see how we fight through that adversity because obviously they’re very good. They’re going to make some plays. Versus last year when we had eight running clock games,” said McPeek

Cole Carpenter is back at quarterback and Douglass returns several key players in the trenches, but much of the team’s success will be up to the young guys.

“You know it’s just having leaders, having the younger guys step up and understand their importance and maturity. Letting them understand that we need them to step up and be a bigger role on this team.”

