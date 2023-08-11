FIRST ALERT | Chris Bailey Breaks Down the Weekend Forecast

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s a pretty nice day across the Bluegrass state, but the focus is on two severe weather threats ahead. The second threat brings in a blast of September air into the first half of next week.

Temps today are in the 80s with a mix of sun and clouds. Most of us are dry, but there’s the chance for a few storms to approach the west and north late afternoon and evening. Some of these storms may be strong or severe and the Storm Prediction Center has a low end severe threat in the far west.

A few rounds of storms will then work across the rest of the region Saturday and Saturday evening. Not everyone gets in on these storms, but there’s enough juice available for some of the storms to go severe.

The Storm Prediction Center has severe weather risk for parts of the region on Saturday.

A storm or two will linger into Sunday. Outside of the storms this weekend it will be very tropical with humidity levels off the charts. Temps will be toasty with 85-90 possible for many.

The next system them rolls in by Sunday night and Monday with more rounds of showers and storms. This comes in the form of a potent cold front that keeps our northwest flow going through the week. That will be followed up by a similar system later in the week.

All in all, next week will feel more like September than August.

