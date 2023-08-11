Good Question: Why is there a shortage of several ADHD medications?

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Earlier this week, we heard from a local pharmacist about the steps people could take as they deal with a shortage of ADHD medication. One viewer wants to know how that started and when it could end.

For today’s Good Question, Greg asks, “Why is there a shortage of several ADHD medications, and when can we expect the shortage to end?”

There are several factors when it comes to that shortage, and, like a lot of shortages, the pandemic played a role.

The FDA posted about a shortage of the immediate-release formulation of amphetamine mixed salts, commonly known as Adderall, on October 12 of last year. That shortage spread to other ADHD medications, and there are a couple of factors.

According to a joint statement from the FDA and DEA, it started with a manufacturing delay. That has been resolved.

However, there are limits set by the DEA for the amount of stimulants that can be produced. They say, “for amphetamine medications, in 2022, manufacturers did not produce the full amount that these limits permitted them to make.”

Also, the amount of those drugs being prescribed has increased.

They say from 2012 to 2021, the dispensing of stimulants, including amphetamine products, increased by more than 45% in the United States.

Particularly, during 2020-2021, when virtual prescribing was permitted on a widespread basis during the COVID-19 Public Health Emergency, the percentages in certain age groups grew by more than 10%.

So, higher demand, and a disruption in supply, have led to a shortage. As for when it will be over, the FDA has asked manufacturers to increase production, but there is no clear answer for when or if that will happen.

