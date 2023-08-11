Everyday Kentucky
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | A little sizzle with some storms

FastCast - early morning
By Jim Caldwell
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 7:08 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Temperatures will come up for a few days. Those will go along with some thunderstorm chances.

Your Friday will be a much calmer one for folks across central and eastern Kentucky. There is a shot of a shower or two developing this afternoon and evening. Most of you will remain on the dry side. It should heat up some and reach the mid-80s for highs. Throw in a little humidity and we have your typical August day in Kentucky.

Stronger storms could blow through on Saturday. Some of these might produce gusty winds and briefly heavier rain. This isn’t a widespread deal for folks in Kentucky but in the areas that see these, it could be rather tricky. Other than that, all of you will experience some heat & humidity. The air around you will have a truly tropical feel to it. I am thinking highs reach the upper-80s and a heat index could peak around 95 or higher.

A cold front will march across Kentucky on Monday. This should be our next widespread rain chance. That means anyone reading this, in central or eastern Kentucky, will have rain on Monday. Some of these storms will be on the gusty side as the front makes its run on Kentucky.

Take care of each other!

