Kentucky officials working to pass legislation to provide free meals to more students

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - A new school year is getting underway, and lawmakers are looking at new ways to make sure more students get free lunches.

In an effort to better address childhood hunger in Kentucky, new legislation was unveiled Friday that could give qualifying schools access to free meals for all students.

“Not having enough food, or enough healthy food, has lifelong impacts on children,” said Sen. Cassie Chambers Armstrong, D-Louisville.

Armstrong and Representative Chad Aull introduced the legislation Friday at Peaks Mill Elementary in Frankfort.

According to Feeding America, one in seven Kentucky children go hungry. Officials say passing this would give all public schools, with at least 60% of their student body qualifying for Community Eligibility Provision (CEP), free meals for the entire student body.

Peaks Mill Elementary’s principal, Cassie House, says she’s seen students in her own school benefit from this program for years.

“When you come from a food-unstable home, that is a hardship, you’re not ready to worry about borrowing from your neighbor or adding and subtracting decimals. You’re worried about where your next meal is coming from,” said House.

Legislators say they’re hoping that the passing of this bill will create healthier and happier students.

In this year alone, CEP-affiliated schools will feed more than 500,000 students. Passing the bill could allow an additional 20,000 students to benefit in the future.

