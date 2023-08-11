KSP: 2 killed in Knox Co. single-vehicle crash

KNOX COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT/WYMT) - Kentucky State Police Troopers confirmed two people were killed in a crash Friday evening.

The crash happened in the Gray community of Knox County.

Officials said a pickup truck left the road, hit a tree and caught on fire.

The names of the victims have not been released.

U.S. 25E Northbound is closed as first responders clear the scene.

