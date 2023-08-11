Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
2023 St. Jude Dream Home

KSP: 2 killed in Knox Co. single-vehicle crash

Kentucky State Police Troopers confirmed two people were killed in a crash Friday evening.
Kentucky State Police Troopers confirmed two people were killed in a crash Friday evening.(Credit: MGN)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 7:14 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOX COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT/WYMT) - Kentucky State Police Troopers confirmed two people were killed in a crash Friday evening.

The crash happened in the Gray community of Knox County.

Officials said a pickup truck left the road, hit a tree and caught on fire.

The names of the victims have not been released.

U.S. 25E Northbound is closed as first responders clear the scene.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The death of a young child is under investigation in Laurel County. The sheriff’s office says...
2-year-old dead after accidentally shooting himself, sheriff’s office says
A man charged with murder and DUI in connection with a deadly crash was pulled over and given a...
WKYT Investigates | Man now charged with murder was pulled over, issued warning prior to deadly crash
A Fayette County Public Schools bus with students on board crashed Thursday morning.
FCPS bus with students on board hits Lexington councilmember’s car
Generic graphic.
Coroner identifies woman killed in Lexington crash
Jessica Ross and Treveon Isaiah Taylor are plaintiffs in a lawsuit against Southern Regional...
Baby decapitated during birth at Georgia hospital, lawsuit alleges

Latest News

Crews responding to fire in downtown Lexington
WATHC | Crews responding to fire in downtown Lexington
Officials say crews responded to reports of smoke filling the garage of the Meyers Building.
Crews respond to fire in downtown Lexington
Scott County Schools is proposing a new tax rate increase.
Scott Co. Schools propose tax rate hike to increase revenue
Quincy School Board approves $7M to spend on renovations
Work underway on new high school in Harrison County