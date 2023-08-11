Everyday Kentucky
NOAA updates predictions for rest of Atlantic hurricane season

Hurricane Earl
Hurricane Earl(NOAA)
By Ben Beddoes
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 2:37 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
(WKYT) - NOAA updated its 2023 Atlantic hurricane season predictions on Thursday, and the chances of an above-average season have now doubled.

The start of the 2023 hurricane season, so far, has been right on par with average. However, as we are starting to get near the peak of the season, NOAA has some different thoughts than earlier this year.

“We are now predicting the likely ranges for tropical storm and hurricane activity to be 14 to 21 named storms, of which, 6 to 11 could become hurricanes,” said Matthew Rosencrans, lead hurricane season outlook forecaster at NOAA.

On average, the Atlantic hurricane season has 14 named storms and 7 hurricanes.

Now, we have entered an El Niño, which typically tends to lead to less activity as more wind shear is associated with environments for hurricanes to develop. This pattern is taking time to unfold, and ocean temperatures are at record-high levels.

“This year, the changes typically associated with El Niño appear to be emerging a bit later than initially anticipated. So, the season could have more activity than foreseen in the May outlook,” said Rosencrans.

Officials say it’s important to know it just takes one major storm to make it a bad season.

