Work underway on new high school in Harrison County

By Jessica Umbro
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 4:18 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
HARRISON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Some major renovations are coming to Harrison County Public Schools.

Harrison County Public Schools has already broken ground on its new high school.

PREVIOIUS: Harrison Co. Schools proposes plan to create new ‘education campus’

While the final designs have not yet been released to the public, one of the features of this new building will be expanded opportunities for students through their Career Pathways program.

“What we do here impacts the community so much, and we’re growing the future of the community right here in the schools,” said Harrison County Schools Superintendent Harry Burchett.

Harrison County Public Schools’ campus facelift includes a new high school, but Superintendent Burchett sees it as more than just a new building. Burchett sees it as a treasure trove of new opportunities for the district’s career pathways program. He says the current facilities aren’t adequately equipped for this.

“We had a compounding effect of aged facilities and then learning spaces not aligned with our programmatic pathways that we offer,” said Burchett. " We now offer close to 30 pathways for our students, and that’s increasing each year.”

Burchett says the updated school facilities are a benefit to not only the district...but the community.

“The school is the center point and the focal point of the community. And we’re helping in this aspect. We’re helping in driving the community to progress as well,” said Burchett.

Now that class is back in session, we are told students have shown a great level of enthusiasm for the career pathways program, which makes the opportunities that come with the new building just that much more exciting.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

