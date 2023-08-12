Everyday Kentucky
50 years of hip-hop: How the popular music genre impacted the Bluegrass

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 10:54 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The hip-hop music genre turned 50 years old on Friday.

At the time, music critics called it a fad. Now, it’s one of the top-selling music genres in the world.

Currently, several platinum-selling and Grammy award-winning rappers and producers call Kentucky home. Photojournalist Darnell Crenshaw shows us how rappers and producers from the Commonwealth have carved out a space in the hip-hop industry.

Watch the story above.

