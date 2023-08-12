Everyday Kentucky
Alexa Minton’s Forecast | Storm Chances Littered Throughout the Weekend

FastCast | Meteorologist Alexa Minton Tracks a Rainy Weekend Ahead
By Alexa Minton
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 7:03 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A calm start to Saturday will lead into chances of pop-up storms for your weekend. The storms aren’t going to be wide-spread, so not everyone will get rain - but it will certainly keep people from spending too long outside.

Additionally, thanks to the humidity levels associated with the storms, our heat index has a muggy day ahead - making the commonwealth feel like the 90s.

A few storms will continue into Sunday - again remaining decentralized and scattered. Temps for Sunday will remain in the mid 80s.

The start of the week begins with an overnight system into Monday with rounds of widespread rain and the potential for some of the storms to turn severe. There is a cold front attached with this storm as well, dropping our temps by 10 degrees. This will have the start of this week feeling more like September versus the middle of August.

Have a great weekend!

