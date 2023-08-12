Ben Beddoes’ Forecast | More Storm Chances on the Way

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Another round of showers and storms is likely for this evening that will look to turn more scattered into the overnight. An isolated strong to severe storm is possible, with heavy rain, damaging winds, and large hail being the primary threats. Otherwise, it stays awfully warm and very humid overnight, with lows in the mid to upper 60s.

Sunday features a mix of sun and clouds to start the day. More scattered showers and storms are possible for the afternoon, although many places will not see a storm. An isolated strong to severe storm is possible. Temperatures stay quite steamy with higher humidity as temperatures make a return to the mid to upper 80s for highs. Shower or storm activity will likely continue into the evening and overnight as it will be very muggy, with lows in the mid to upper 60s. Another line of showers and storms may arrive late in the overnight, very early Monday morning.

Monday features plenty more showers and thunderstorms, especially during the morning hours. This will be the day that we see our severe threat at its highest. Coverage of showers and storms decreases throughout the day, but there likely will be some activity in the afternoon and evening. While temperatures only rise into the low to mid-80s, it will still be very humid.

After the cold front crosses Monday, very pleasant weather makes a return. Rain chances go down for the middle portion of the week with humidity low. It will feel more like September outside, with highs in the mid to upper 70s Tuesday and Wednesday with overnight lows down into the 50s.

Temperatures start to climb some at the end of next week, with rain chances staying low.

