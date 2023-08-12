Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
2023 St. Jude Dream Home

Ben Beddoes’ Forecast | More Storm Chances on the Way

Watching for more showers and storms on Sunday.
Watching for more showers and storms on Sunday.(WKYT)
By Ben Beddoes
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 4:08 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Another round of showers and storms is likely for this evening that will look to turn more scattered into the overnight. An isolated strong to severe storm is possible, with heavy rain, damaging winds, and large hail being the primary threats. Otherwise, it stays awfully warm and very humid overnight, with lows in the mid to upper 60s.

Sunday features a mix of sun and clouds to start the day. More scattered showers and storms are possible for the afternoon, although many places will not see a storm. An isolated strong to severe storm is possible. Temperatures stay quite steamy with higher humidity as temperatures make a return to the mid to upper 80s for highs. Shower or storm activity will likely continue into the evening and overnight as it will be very muggy, with lows in the mid to upper 60s. Another line of showers and storms may arrive late in the overnight, very early Monday morning.

Monday features plenty more showers and thunderstorms, especially during the morning hours. This will be the day that we see our severe threat at its highest. Coverage of showers and storms decreases throughout the day, but there likely will be some activity in the afternoon and evening. While temperatures only rise into the low to mid-80s, it will still be very humid.

After the cold front crosses Monday, very pleasant weather makes a return. Rain chances go down for the middle portion of the week with humidity low. It will feel more like September outside, with highs in the mid to upper 70s Tuesday and Wednesday with overnight lows down into the 50s.

Temperatures start to climb some at the end of next week, with rain chances staying low.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say crews are at the scene of an injury crash at the Taco Bell on Versailles Road.
At least 3 people hurt after car crashes into Taco Bell
The birth happened at Southern Regional Medical Center in Riverdale.
Baby decapitated during birth died before delivery, hospital claims; medical examiner says investigation continues
Officials say crews responded to reports of smoke filling the garage of the Meyers Building.
Crews respond to fire in downtown Lexington
Perseid Meteor Shower
How to watch the Perseid meteor shower this weekend
Kentucky State Police Troopers confirmed two people were killed in a crash Friday evening.
KSP: 2 killed in Knox Co. single-vehicle crash

Latest News

Mount Sterling hosts “Small-Town America” festival
JCPS cancels class Monday, Tuesday to work on transportation issues
Frankfort Police say he was last seen yesterday morning.
UPDATE: Frankfort Police locate missing person
Franklin Co. Sheriff's office searching for missing juvenile.
Franklin County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing teen