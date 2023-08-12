Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
2023 St. Jude Dream Home

Dunbar Bulldogs hoping to dominate the district in 2023

The Bulldogs have run the table in the district the last few years
The Bulldogs have run the table in the district the last few years
The Bulldogs have run the table in the district the last few years(WKYT)
By Lyndsey Gough
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 4:32 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Dunbar Bulldogs are coming off a 6-6 season in 2022. As the old saying goes, you either win, or you learn. Dunbar did both.

“We had a tough schedule last year,” said Dunbar head coach Wes Johnson. “I believe the ones we were beaten by finished in the semifinals or better, so 6-6 for us was fine. I mean, it was great. We competed in those games, and you know, sometimes you are going to take losses to teams that are good, but you get better by playing those teams, and I felt like that helped us at the end of the day.”

Dunbar has a smaller senior class this year than in the past. They lost 22 players to graduation. They will have 15 seniors this year, but Johnson says they’re making their presence felt.

“A lot of those guys are just coaching on the field as we go, and we have a lot of good returning seniors,” said Johnson. “They know how this trip is supposed to go, so they’re in there getting it going in the right direction.”

One of those seniors is quarterback Ethan Teall. Teall was injured in the fourth game of the season last year and was sidelined for the rest of his junior year. He says he’s excited to show off his weapons this season.

“The offense runs fast,” says Teall. “We get our guys out in space, and we go make plays.”

The Bulldogs have run the table in the district the last few years, and they’re eyeing another championship this year.

“It’s payday,” said Teall. “We’ve grinded all summer long. We’re ready to get paid, come out Friday and go win.”

The Bulldogs open the season on the road at Conner on August 18th.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say crews are at the scene of an injury crash at the Taco Bell on Versailles Road.
At least 3 people hurt after car crashes into Taco Bell
The birth happened at Southern Regional Medical Center in Riverdale.
Baby decapitated during birth died before delivery, hospital claims; medical examiner says investigation continues
Officials say crews responded to reports of smoke filling the garage of the Meyers Building.
Crews respond to fire in downtown Lexington
Perseid Meteor Shower
How to watch the Perseid meteor shower this weekend
Kentucky State Police Troopers confirmed two people were killed in a crash Friday evening.
KSP: 2 killed in Knox Co. single-vehicle crash

Latest News

Southeastern Lexington baseball
Southeastern Lexington beats Hawaii 2-0 to claim Cal Ripken Major/70 US crown
Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love throws against the Cincinnati Bengals during the...
Bengals muster no offensive TDs in 36-19 preseason loss to Packers
The Barbasol Championship tournament director, Darren Nelson, is moving to a new position.
Barbasol Championship tournament director moving to new position
Barbasol Championship tournament director moving to new position
WATCH | Barbasol Championship tournament director moving to new position