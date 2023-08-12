Dunbar Bulldogs hoping to dominate the district in 2023

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Dunbar Bulldogs are coming off a 6-6 season in 2022. As the old saying goes, you either win, or you learn. Dunbar did both.

“We had a tough schedule last year,” said Dunbar head coach Wes Johnson. “I believe the ones we were beaten by finished in the semifinals or better, so 6-6 for us was fine. I mean, it was great. We competed in those games, and you know, sometimes you are going to take losses to teams that are good, but you get better by playing those teams, and I felt like that helped us at the end of the day.”

Dunbar has a smaller senior class this year than in the past. They lost 22 players to graduation. They will have 15 seniors this year, but Johnson says they’re making their presence felt.

“A lot of those guys are just coaching on the field as we go, and we have a lot of good returning seniors,” said Johnson. “They know how this trip is supposed to go, so they’re in there getting it going in the right direction.”

One of those seniors is quarterback Ethan Teall. Teall was injured in the fourth game of the season last year and was sidelined for the rest of his junior year. He says he’s excited to show off his weapons this season.

“The offense runs fast,” says Teall. “We get our guys out in space, and we go make plays.”

The Bulldogs have run the table in the district the last few years, and they’re eyeing another championship this year.

“It’s payday,” said Teall. “We’ve grinded all summer long. We’re ready to get paid, come out Friday and go win.”

The Bulldogs open the season on the road at Conner on August 18th.

