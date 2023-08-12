Frankfort Police searching for missing person
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 8:11 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -Frankfort Police are asking for the public is asking for the public’s help locating a missing person.
Isiah Willard was last seen leaving his house for school at 7:30 a.m. Friday.
He was last seen wearing a red polo t-shirt. khaki pants, gray shoes, and a cross necklace.
He may also have a green neon shirt with him.
If you have any information regarding his location, please contact Frankfort Police.
Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.