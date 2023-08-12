Everyday Kentucky
Frankfort Police searching for missing person

Frankfort Police say he was last seen yesterday morning.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 8:11 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -Frankfort Police are asking for the public is asking for the public’s help locating a missing person.

Isiah Willard was last seen leaving his house for school at 7:30 a.m. Friday.

He was last seen wearing a red polo t-shirt. khaki pants, gray shoes, and a cross necklace.

He may also have a green neon shirt with him.

If you have any information regarding his location, please contact Frankfort Police.

