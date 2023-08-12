Everyday Kentucky
Franklin County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing juvenile

Dasani Maldonado
Dasani Maldonado(Franklin County Sheriff's Office)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 8:23 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to find a missing juvenile.

Dasani Maldonado was last seen leaving Franklin County High School around 2:30 p.m. on Friday.

Maldonado is approximately 5′6 medium build, she was last seen wearing black jeans, a black t-shirt with the Rapper XXXTentacion logo, red/black Nike shoes, a gray jacket and a gray backpack.

If you know the whereabouts or you have seen Dasani, please call the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office at 502-875-8582.

