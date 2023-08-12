Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
2023 St. Jude Dream Home

Franklin County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing teen

Franklin Co. Sheriff's office searching for missing juvenile.
Franklin Co. Sheriff's office searching for missing juvenile.(Franklin Co.)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 3:19 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -Franklin County Sheriff’s office is asking for the public’s help locating a missing juvenile.

Dasani Maldonado was last seen around 2:30 p.m. Friday leaving the Franklin County High School.

She is described as approximately 5′6 medium build.

She was last seen wearing black jeans, black t-shirt with rapper XXXTentacion logo, red/black Nike shoes, gray jacket and a gray backpack.

If you know the whereabouts or you have seen Dasani, please call the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office at 502-875-8582. You can also submit anonymously to their inbox.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say crews are at the scene of an injury crash at the Taco Bell on Versailles Road.
At least 3 people hurt after car crashes into Taco Bell
The birth happened at Southern Regional Medical Center in Riverdale.
Baby decapitated during birth died before delivery, hospital claims; medical examiner says investigation continues
Officials say crews responded to reports of smoke filling the garage of the Meyers Building.
Crews respond to fire in downtown Lexington
Kentucky State Police Troopers confirmed two people were killed in a crash Friday evening.
KSP: 2 killed in Knox Co. single-vehicle crash
A man charged with murder and DUI in connection with a deadly crash was pulled over and given a...
WKYT Investigates | Man now charged with murder was pulled over, issued warning prior to deadly crash

Latest News

Amber Spradlin's murder is currently under investigation by Kentucky State Police.
Murder investigation sparks mistrust in Floyd County officials
The hip-hop music genre turned 50 years old on Friday.
50 years of hip-hop: How the popular music genre impacted the Bluegrass
Kentucky American Water crews were out to fix the problem.
Water main break disrupts operations at the Fayette Mall
One of the buses with a newly installed stop-arm camera.
Rockcastle Co. Schools install stop-arm cameras on school buses