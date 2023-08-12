Franklin County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing teen
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 3:19 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -Franklin County Sheriff’s office is asking for the public’s help locating a missing juvenile.
Dasani Maldonado was last seen around 2:30 p.m. Friday leaving the Franklin County High School.
She is described as approximately 5′6 medium build.
She was last seen wearing black jeans, black t-shirt with rapper XXXTentacion logo, red/black Nike shoes, gray jacket and a gray backpack.
If you know the whereabouts or you have seen Dasani, please call the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office at 502-875-8582. You can also submit anonymously to their inbox.
