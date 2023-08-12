JCPS cancels class Monday, Tuesday to work on transportation issues

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Jefferson County Public Schools announced there will be no class for students on Monday, August 14, and Tuesday, August 15.

The district said the decision was made as they continue to work and fix the transportation issues that surfaced on Wednesday.

“While we have been working on both short and long-term changes to ensure the safety and reliability of our bus services, we need more time to complete the necessary short-term adjustments to our transportation system,” the district said in a letter to JCPS staff.

Monday will be a standard school closure day, while Tuesday will be a work day for staff.

Bus drivers will continue working on Monday and Tuesday to prepare for the return to school.

JCPS said they hope to have students back at school sometime next week.

More updates are to come.

