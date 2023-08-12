Mount Sterling hosts “Small-Town America” festival

MOUNT STERLING, Ky. (WKYT) - Vendors and community members gathered in the small town of Mount Sterling to celebrate what makes their town special.

“The Small-Town America Festival in Downtown Mount Sterling is a celebration of all things wonderful about Mt. Sterling and all small towns really,” said Tracy Pearce, Mt. Sterling Tourism Director.

The festival has been running for the past 17 years in historic downtown Mount Sterling - inviting people across the state to stop by and enjoy local vendors and community events.

“We celebrate music, art, history - all in one place,” said Pearce.

From a 5K to a Carshow—the event had it all. There was even a talent show featuring community members. And of course, the Small-Town Classic—a cornhole tournament. Event organizers hope that this entirely homemade festival shows the value of not only small towns but the artisans within them.

“We love to celebrate our artists a lot - and so It’s all handmade,” said Pearce. “This festival is only handmade.”

So, no matter the size of your town, big or small - Mt. Sterling hopes folks can stop by and see what gives their town that small town charm.

“It’s just a way to celebrate small-town life, and small-town charm, and just the love of our community - we want to share it with everyone,” said Pearce.

