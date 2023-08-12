Everyday Kentucky
Organizers asking for community’s help to bring wee-ball league to Lexington’s west end

Leaders say starting this fall, children can sign up for wee-ball at Douglass Park. In the spring, they will add tee-ball.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 9:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Community leaders are bringing a baseball league to Lexington’s West End, and they need your help to make it happen.

Leaders say starting this fall, children can sign up for wee-ball at Douglass Park. In the spring, they will add tee-ball.

They are looking for equipment for the kids. They say they need tees, balls, gloves, bats, and helmets.

“The more positive activity we have, the less opportunity for negative opportunity we give,” said Neighborhood Association President Stephen Overstreet. “So if our kids are up here and they’re playing baseball, and their parents are involved in the baseball, then our community is not only avoiding bad elements of life, they’re coming up here and gathering as a community.”

The neighborhood association is also seeking a sponsor.

To get involved, community members are asked to send an e-mail to Rcholland@lexingtonpolice.ky.gov.

