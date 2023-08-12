Rockcastle Co. Schools install stop-arm cameras on school buses

Mount Vernon, Ky. (WKYT) - Several school districts in our area are starting the new year off with new safety measures in place. Laurel County and Rockcastle County Schools are installing stop-arm cameras on school buses.

“Here’s the stop arm camera. When this is out and the lights are blinking, this is the camera. This camera will actually sense when drivers drive by here,” said Ken Hopkins.

As Transportation Director for Rockcastle County Schools, Hopkins demonstrates that when a child needs to be picked up, or dropped off, the lights start flashing and the stop sign comes out.

“And if a car illegally passes the stop sign, the camera will trigger and record the vehicle that passes. The quality is good enough that we can get a license plate.”

Rockcastle County students will soon be getting on, and off, of these busses. And with the new safety measures in place, it’s the bus drivers who say they’re feeling a lot of relief right now.

“To be able to actually prosecute these cases, we need this video evidence. Because if not, it’s essentially our word against the driver’s word,” said Hopkins.

Back in 2022, school bus surveillance video showed a driver of an SUV nearly hitting a 14-year-old Franklin County student. With the video evidence, a grand jury indicted the driver on three charges: including improper passing and wanton endangerment.

While thankfully, the student was physically okay, it’s these type of incidents Hopkins hopes the stop arm cameras will catch, and even prevent.

“When students are loading and unloading the school bus, that is the time they are the most vulnerable.”

The school system now has four buses equipped with cameras. They hope to one day have enough funding to install more.

