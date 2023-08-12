Southeastern Lexington beats Hawaii 2-0 to claim Cal Ripken Major/70 US crown

BRANSON, Mo. (WKYT) - Zach Fugate was dominant on the mound as the left-hander struck out 12 in Ohio Valley’s 2–0 victory over Honolulu, Hawaii in the Cal Ripken Major/70 United States Championship from St. Louis Stadium.

Fugate surrendered only two hits allowing no runs over six innings and did not walk a batter.

Ohio Valley (Southeastern Lexington) got on the board in the bottom of the third inning. Reed Moss laid down a perfect squeeze bunt after Allen Cox lead off the inning with a double. Fugate then doubled to right-center driving in Eli Hammons to make it 2–0.

Fugate went 2-for-3 at the plate to lead the All-Stars from Southeastern Lexington. The LCA product has eleven RBI in World Series competition. He was named Player of the Game. The Ohio Valley stars play Taiwan at 5:30 PM Saturday afternoon for the 12U Cal Ripken World Series title.

