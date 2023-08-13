Alexa Minton’s Forecast | Tracking an Active Start to the Work Week

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A healthy mix of sun and clouds for your Sunday, with muggy temperatures thanks to high humidity levels. Rain chances will be present across the region, but no complete washout for today. The greatest chance for heavy rainfall will be in parts of North eastern and Southern Kentucky.

As we look towards late Sunday into Monday - a low pressure system centralized over the Great Lakes Region will produce multiple boundaries, allowing for a band of heavy rain to push into the Commonwealth. Temps will start warm but as the cold front pushes rain over the state, they will cool substantially by your Tuesday. The storms that push through on our Monday do have a slight severe risk associated with them, we are mostly looking at strong winds and localized heavy rainfall.

After the system passes, high temps will remain cool for the majority of the week, keeping close to the upper 70s and low 80s. Humidity levels will also remain comfy for the rest of the week.

Have a great Sunday!

