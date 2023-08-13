Ben Beddoes’ Forecast | Stormy start to the work week

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Scattered showers and storms to kick off the evening, very warm, and muggy. Showers and storms will continue to be possible into the overnight. An isolated strong to severe storm cannot be ruled out. Lows in the upper 60s to low 70s.

Monday starts out with widespread showers and storms moving through the area. This activity will continue throughout the morning, likely seeing a lull in activity for the early afternoon. Mostly cloudy, warm, and still very humid with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Another round of scattered showers and storms are likely late in the afternoon and for the evening. A few strong to severe storms possible with all severe threats on the table. Most rain wraps up by midnight as humidity drops somewhat. Lows will be in the low to mid 60s.

Tuesday will stay mostly cloudy and be much cooler as the cold front will have passed. We’ll still have a few showers around for the day as the backside of the low brings that activity. Highs only in the mid to upper 70s with lower humidity. Drying out heading into the evening and overnight with just a slight shower chance. Lows in the mid to upper 50s for Tuesday night.

Temperatures will slowly increase throughout the rest of the week as rain chances and humidity stay low. Hot temperatures arrive for next weekend as highs will look to be into the 90s by next Sunday.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.