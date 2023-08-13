Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
2023 St. Jude Dream Home

Driver charged with DUI after Lexington crash

Lexington Police investigate a serious crash Sunday evening.
Lexington Police investigate a serious crash Sunday evening.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 7:13 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington Police responded to a serious collision just after 4:30 p.m.

Officers say the two-vehicle crash happened at the intersection of Versailles Road and Mason-Headley early Sunday evening.

Lexington Fire Department helped to extricate two passengers from one vehicle.

The victims were taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the other vehicle was charged with DUI.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At around 2:50 on Sunday morning, Lexington Police were dispatched to New Circle Road for a...
Lexington police investigate fatal collision
Police found the suspected driver, 40-year-old Christopher Parish, and charged him with an...
Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run collision
Police say crews are at the scene of an injury crash at the Taco Bell on Versailles Road.
At least 3 people hurt after car crashes into Taco Bell
Officials say a lineman has died after an accident while working in North Carolina.
Lineman dies on the job, leaves behind wife and 3 children
Frankfort Police say he was last seen yesterday morning.
UPDATE: Frankfort Police locate missing person

Latest News

Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run collision
WATCH | Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run collision
UK Big Blue Move-in Kicks off This Weekend
WATCH | UK Big Blue Move-in Kicks off This Weekend
Lexington police investigate fatal collision
WATCH | Lexington police investigate fatal collision
UK Move-in
UK Big Blue Move-in Kicks off This Weekend