Driver charged with DUI after Lexington crash
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 7:13 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington Police responded to a serious collision just after 4:30 p.m.
Officers say the two-vehicle crash happened at the intersection of Versailles Road and Mason-Headley early Sunday evening.
Lexington Fire Department helped to extricate two passengers from one vehicle.
The victims were taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The driver of the other vehicle was charged with DUI.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
