Driver charged with DUI after Lexington crash

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington Police responded to a serious collision just after 4:30 p.m.

Officers say the two-vehicle crash happened at the intersection of Versailles Road and Mason-Headley early Sunday evening.

Lexington Fire Department helped to extricate two passengers from one vehicle.

The victims were taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the other vehicle was charged with DUI.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

