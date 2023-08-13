Everyday Kentucky
Kentucky Newsmakers 8/13: Candidates for 93rd District seat, Republican Kyle Whalen; Democrat Adrielle Camuel

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 4:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - On the latest edition of Kentucky Newsmakers, WKYT’s Bill Bryant talks with the candidates for Kentucky’s 93rd District seat, Republican Kyle Whalen and Democrat Adrielle Camuel

In November, Kentuckians will elect a governor and lieutenant governor and fill the rest of the statewide constitutional offices, including attorney general, secretary of state and auditor.

But in a part of Lexington, voters will also fill a legislative seat left vacant by the death of Democrat Lamin Swann.

The 93rd District seat was moved from eastern Kentucky to Lexington to reflect population shifts.

The district isn’t easy to describe geographically. It runs loosely along Man o’ War from Nicholasville Road east to Alumni Drive, but it also touches Jessamine County in some places and is partially ‘inside’ New Circle Road around Tabor Lake and Merrick Place.

So there’s some economic and racial diversity.

With Swann’s death coming in the spring, the parties chose the candidates with no primary.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

