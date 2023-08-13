Lexington police investigate fatal collision

Everyday Kentucky
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 8:06 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Police are investigating a fatal collision in Lexington.

At around 2:50 on Sunday morning, Lexington Police were dispatched to New Circle Road for a report of a fatal collision between a vehicle and a pedestrian.

Officials shut down New Circle between Richmond Rd. and Alumni Drive for several hours.

The county coroner pronounced the pedestrian dead during the investigation.

No information has been released for the driver or the pedestrian.

This investigation is ongoing. We will provide you with updates as more information becomes available.

