Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
2023 St. Jude Dream Home

Pedestrian killed in hit and run collision

Crash happened on West Loudon and North Broadway in Lexington.
Crash happened on West Loudon and North Broadway in Lexington.(wkyt news staff)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 5:42 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -Police say one man has died in what they call a hit and run collision.

Lexington Police say they responded to crash around 11:20 pm. Saturday along West Loudon and North Broadway.

They say a vehicle hit the man and drove off.

The Fayette County Coroner pronounced the man dead at the scene.

A crash reconstruction unit was called to the scene.

Police say the suspected driver was found and charged with an aggravated DUI.

They say the investigation is ongoing.

Both the driver and pedestrian’s names have not been released at this time.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say crews are at the scene of an injury crash at the Taco Bell on Versailles Road.
At least 3 people hurt after car crashes into Taco Bell
Officials say a lineman has died after an accident while working in North Carolina.
Lineman dies on the job, leaves behind wife and 3 children
Frankfort Police say he was last seen yesterday morning.
UPDATE: Frankfort Police locate missing person
The birth happened at Southern Regional Medical Center in Riverdale.
Baby decapitated during birth died before delivery, hospital claims; medical examiner says investigation continues
Franklin Co. Sheriff's office searching for missing juvenile.
Frankfort police locate missing teen

Latest News

Franklin Co. Sheriff's office searching for missing juvenile.
Frankfort police locate missing teen
Candidates for governor share their campaign platforms
Candidates for governor share their campaign platforms
Mount Sterling hosts “Small-Town America” festival
WATCH | Mount Sterling hosts “Small-Town America” festival
Candidates for governor share their campaign platforms
WATCH | Candidates for governor share their campaign platforms