Pedestrian killed in hit and run collision

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -Police say one man has died in what they call a hit and run collision.

Lexington Police say they responded to crash around 11:20 pm. Saturday along West Loudon and North Broadway.

They say a vehicle hit the man and drove off.

The Fayette County Coroner pronounced the man dead at the scene.

A crash reconstruction unit was called to the scene.

Police say the suspected driver was found and charged with an aggravated DUI.

They say the investigation is ongoing.

Both the driver and pedestrian’s names have not been released at this time.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.