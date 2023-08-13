Police: Man charged in connection with deadly New Circle Road hit-and-run

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police say they have charged a man in connection with a deadly New Circle Road hit-and-run.

Police charged 31-year-old Marcus Marshall of Lexington with leaving the scene of an accident and failure to render aid.

At around 2:50 on Sunday morning, Lexington Police were dispatched to New Circle Road for a report of a fatal collision between a vehicle and a pedestrian.

Officials shut down New Circle between Richmond Rd. and Alumni Drive for several hours.

The county coroner pronounced the pedestrian dead during the investigation.

According to his arrest citation, Marshall was involved in the hit-and-run. Officers found the car used after receiving a tip from a friend of the listed subject. Police say the vehicle had damage consistent with the type of collision that occurred. They say Marshall was identified by his friend as the driver of the vehicle at the time of the collision. They say Marshall did not immediately stop and ascertain the extent of the injury.

The identity of the victim has not been released.

We will provide you with updates as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.